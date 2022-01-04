Konica Minolta to Retire Muratec Brand

Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A, Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it will transition the Muratec America (Muratec) brand this year. Muratec, a leading supplier of multifunction (MFP) solutions and a provider of managed document and cloud services in North America, was acquired by Konica Minolta in 2017. At that time, the company contracted for use of the Muratec brand for five years, and will therefore retire the brand this coming year.

The move will also serve to take advantage of operational efficiencies from streamlining Konica Minolta's product lines. While the Muratec brand will be officially discontinued, all remaining Muratec branded inventories will be sold until depleted.

"When we acquired Muratec, the intention was always to make them part of the company and after five years retire the brand, rather than maintaining two separate product lines," said Sam Errigo, COO, Konica Minolta. "That time has come, and as we review our business and the projected efficiencies to be realized, we believe this move will have a significant and positive impact on our bottom line."

Konica Minolta is committed to continuing to deliver the high-quality sales and maintenance business Muratec has provided since its acquisition and will fully support its dealers and their customers during the transition. In the coming days, Konica Minolta will be contacting all Muratec dealers regarding next steps based on location, market needs and dealer representation.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients' digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions.

