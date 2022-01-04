IMAC Holdings, Inc. to Present at H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. IMAC today announced that Jeffrey Ervin, Chief Executive Officer of IMAC, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference taking place January 10-13, 2022. The on-demand presentation will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on January 10, 2022.
About IMAC Holdings, Inc.
IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages more than 15 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka, and Tony Delk to promote a minimally invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC's The Back Space retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC's research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson's disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.
IMAC Press Contact:
Laura Fristoe
ir@imacholdings.com
