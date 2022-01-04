Vortex International Names Sylvain Dugas as COO

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Aquatic Structures International (www.vortex-intl.com), a manufacturer and world leader in water attractions, has appointed Sylvain Dugas as Chief Operating Officer (COO).



In this newly created role, Dugas will be responsible for the company's operations with a focus on optimizing operational efficiency and organizational capability as Vortex continues to grow. He will report to Stephen Hamelin, the company's president and CEO.

Dugas brings more than two decades of operational experience, including supply chain, production, planning, procurement, manufacturing engineering, quality, maintenance, and logistics services. Previously, he served as Vice President of Operations Canada for dormakaba and Vice President of Operational Excellence at Pharmascience, Canada's largest pharmaceutical company.

"Sylvain's experience across a range of industries means he brings best practices in manufacturing and supply chain management that go beyond our internal perspective. We look forward to his insights and approach that will help continue to fuel Vortex's growth," said Hamelin.

"For a company well into its third decade, Vortex continues to innovate with industry-leading offerings. Throughout my career, I've worked as a change agent to enhance performance based on best practices in continuous improvement and human resources management. At the same time, I see myself as a people-oriented leader as employee engagement is an important component to improve business performance," Dugas said.

Dugas earned a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal and a Bachelor's in Business Administration from the Université du Québec à Montréal. He is also a board member of the Rencontre Théatre Ados in Laval, Quebec.

About Vortex

Since 1995, Vortex has been revolutionizing the way children and families play in urban spaces, waterparks, and resorts worldwide. With over 8,000 installations spanning 50 countries and five continents, our innovative approach to water attractions has helped communities

and businesses grow—leaving an impact long after families have dried off.

For more information on Vortex's water attraction solutions, please visit the company's website at www.vortex-intl.com.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vortexintl

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vortexintl/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vortex-aquatic-structures-international/

Media Contact:

Vanessa Di Palma

(514) 694.3868 ext. 530

vdipalma@vortex-intl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6306b6a0-d4b8-461b-98ea-fd640d90a61c