urban-gro, Inc. Announces January 2022 Conference Participation

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. UGRO ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") market, today announced its participation in the following January investor and trade conferences.
- CannaCon Northeast, New York, NY, Jan. 7-8: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 526. Sam Andras, EVP of Professional Services, will host a presentation titled "An Architect's Perspective: Cannabis Facility and Dispensary Design" on Jan. 7 at 12:30 pm ET.
- 2022 ICR Conference, Virtual, Jan. 10-12: Brad Nattrass, CEO, Dick Akright, CFO, and Dan Droller, EVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will host a presentation on Jan. 10 at 9:30 am ET and participate in investor meetings with registered participants. A live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.urban-gro.com.
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, investors should contact investors@urban-gro.com or their conference host representative.
About urban-gro, Inc.
urban-gro, Inc.® UGRO is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro's gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.
Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc.
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
-or-
Jeff Sonnek – ICR, Inc.
investors@urban-gro.com
Media Contact:
Stan Wagner
Managing Director
Maverick Public Relations
303.618.5080
stan@themaverickpr.com
