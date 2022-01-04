Seoul Robotics Fuels Autonomous Mobility with New Level 5 Control Tower

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics, the 3D perception solution company using deep learning AI to power the future of mobility, today introduced Level 5 Control Tower (LV5 CTRL TWR), a mesh network of sensors and computers on infrastructure that guides vehicles autonomously without requiring that sensors be placed on individual vehicles. This revolutionary technology is in the early stage of commercial deployment with BMW to automate last-mile fleet logistics at their manufacturing facility in Munich. Beyond OEMs, the system has the potential to transform operations for a wide range of business applications ranging from vehicle distribution centers to car rental companies and trucking logistics.



Autonomous mobility faces several barriers to entry: it's cost-prohibitive, not yet safe enough to achieve Level 5 autonomy, and lacks the ability to both perceive and anticipate obstacles effectively. To mitigate these challenges, Seoul Robotics is taking a groundbreaking approach to achieve Autonomy through Infrastructure. By placing sensors equipped with 3D perception software around vehicles – like on traffic lights, buildings, and highway overhangs – the system can fully capture the environment and communicate with other sensors and the 4/5G systems that come standard on vehicles today. LV5 CTRL TWR is the brains of this mechanism, collecting all the 3D data and then automating vehicles accordingly using V2X communications.

"Level 5 mobility has been proven to be more challenging to achieve than expected – until now. LV5 CTRL TWR has massive potential to fuel autonomous mobility, and we are thrilled to continue expanding upon the implementation of this technology with BMW and other partners," said HanBin Lee, CEO of Seoul Robotics. "Ultimately, these systems will be deployed in additional public and commercial settings, powering aspects of our everyday lives, such as autonomously navigated parking and public transit. With LV5 CTRL TWR, this future is closer and more accessible than ever."

While autonomous mobility is exciting for the everyday consumer, LV5 CTRL TWR is already proving to have a tremendous impact on business operations. The collaboration with BMW, which is the largest-ever implementation of this type of technology, leverages hundreds of connected LiDAR and 3D sensors on infrastructure to automate newly manufactured vehicles within factories and vehicle distribution centers without any human involvement. By making this process autonomous, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like BMW can increase operational efficiencies and safety within automotive logistics.

LV5 CTRL TWR is able to automate vehicles from multiple vantage points, such as behind a truck and around corners, as well as predict trajectories, thus eliminating blind spots, a current challenge for on-vehicle LiDAR systems. This broad understanding of the environment and surrounding activity reduces collisions and creates a more reliable process. Furthermore, this system is sophisticated enough to handle the movement of hundreds of vehicles simultaneously without any added cost, ensuring vehicles can drive slower or take longer, safer routes which can further prevent accidents.

LV5 CTRL TWR is made possible because of SENSR™, Seoul Robotics' industry-leading 3D perception software. SENSR is the only 3D perception platform on the market that is both sensor-agnostic and able to leverage deep learning AI for enhanced tracking, detection, and prediction capabilities within centimeter accuracies. The system is highly flexible and can mix and match different makes and models of 3D sensors to ensure that LV5 CTRL TWR has the most accurate environmental understanding.

Seoul Robotics will be showcasing LV5 CTRL TWR and its full suite of 3D perception-based solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 5-7, 2022. Visit Booth #6559 at the Las Vegas Convention Center to learn more about the company's field-proven technology for smart cities, ITS, autonomous mobility, and more.

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D perception solution company building a platform that uses AI deep learning to power the future of mobility. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D data. The company has developed and commercialized its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all commercially available LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, California, Raleigh, and Detroit and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

