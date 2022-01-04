Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Pune, India, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical nonwoven disposables market has been anticipated to value USD 2,280.6 million in 2021 and grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to a recent report by Quince Market Insights. Rapid advancements in nonwoven production technology, increased focus on reducing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), and improvements in healthcare services and infrastructure across emerging regions are the major factors driving the global medical nonwoven disposables market. Furthermore, rise in disposable income, growing health awareness, and a significant increase in the aging population are contributing to market growth.

The market for medical non-woven disposables is estimated to grow due to growing aging population affected by dementia and other chronic diseases. Dementia is a syndrome marked by a loss of control as well as sensory impairments that can be caused by a variety of factors. According to the World Health Organization, dementia is becoming more common around the world, with approximately 10 million new cases reported each year. Medical nonwoven disposable products like diapers and underwear are required for these patients, as these products help reduce the disability caused by urinary incontinence. The market is projected to grow due to the availability of high-quality incontinence products for the aging population with chronic diseases.

Moreover, increased government support for patients in emerging countries that require continence care will have a positive impact on market growth. Both public and private organizations are working to educate people about the benefits of incontinence products and to promote them. In developing countries like India and China, such initiatives help to raise the awareness about incontinence products. However, environmental degradation caused by incontinence product disposal can hamper the global market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Product

Based on product, the global medical nonwoven disposables market is divided into wound dressings, incontinence products, and surgical products. The incontinence products segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Incontinence products include disposable absorbent products, such as absorbent pads, baby diapers, incontinence pants, protective underpants, and feminine hygiene and related products.

Injury, aging, disease, or other external factors can lead to the loss of ability to control bladder incontinence or fecal incontinence in adults. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of urinary incontinence ranges from 9.9% to 36.1% and reported to be twice in older women than older men. This impacts the quality life of older people, their health, and need for care. Thus, the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to promote the growth of the incontinence products segment.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Material

Based on material, the global medical nonwoven market is segmented as polyamides and polyesters, acrylic, rayon, acetate, polyethylene, and polypropylene. The acrylic segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Acrylic, also known as polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), is a medical grade plastic that has long been used in the production of medical devices and implants, such as intraocular lens implants, bone cement, cranial implants, and medical devices that require impact strength, chemical resistance, biocompatibility, and clarity. Acrylic is currently used to make cuvettes and tubing connectors in the medical industry. It is also used to make test kits, syringes, luers, blood filters, and drainage wands, as well as flowmeters, blood-pump housings, fluid silos, surgical-blade dispensers, incubators, and surgical trays.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by End User

Based on end user, the global medical nonwoven disposables market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, nursing homes, consumer and home health care. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global medical nonwoven disposable market during the forecast period. During the projected timeframe, the growing burden of chronic diseases in both developing and developed economies is expected to drive the ambulatory surgical centers segment market.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in adults as well as in the geriatric population is increasing the demand for outpatient surgery centers, which provide superior healthcare treatment services at an affordable cost to patients. As a result, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to augment the segment growth.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Region

Based on the region, the medical nonwoven disposables market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the medical nonwoven disposables market during the forecast period. The rapidly growing geriatric population base is a major driver for the European medical nonwoven disposables market, as aging is considered one of the greatest risk factors for the development of incontinence. In addition, people of this age group are more likely to accept their symptoms and use products for incontinence.

Urinary incontinence (UI) affects 10% to 20% of the population across Europe and is a widespread disability and debilitation. In 2016, approximately 60 million people in Europe experienced UI. The increasing number of incontinence patients during the forecast period in Europe are expected to contribute to the regional medical nonwoven disposables.

Some Noted Developments Considered in the Report:

April 2021- PFNonwovens (Czech Republic) announced investment into the new technology in Znojmo, the Czech Republic, to make premium, aperture, and 3D pattern fabrics, which will expand its product portfolio in hygiene and medical applications

May 2020- Berry Global, Inc. (U.S.) announced a capital investment in South America's meltblown nonwoven fabric capacity. This investment has expanded company's global presence and has solidified its position as the world's leading nonwovens manufacturer. This line is Berry's first meltblown asset in South America, based on its Meltex technology. It continues to meet the demand for health and wellness products. More than 400 metric tonnes of Meltex meltblown nonwoven material will be delivered to the region, allowing for the production of more than 500 million surgical-grade masks per year.

September 2019- Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Asia's largest hygiene products company, announced that it would buy out the entire stock of DSG International, a Southeast Asian diaper as well as absorbent product manufacturer. The USD 530 million deal is one of Unicharm's biggest foreign acquisitions to date, and it significantly expands Unicharm's product line of diapers in Southeast Asia while adding manufacturing capacity in new countries for the Tokyo-based company.

September 2019- Smiths Medical announced a distribution partnership with Medline Industries (U.S.) for the portex acapella choice vibratory PEP therapy device. This expanded distribution collaboration will concentrate on the non-acute and home care channels. This collaboration with Smiths Medical will expand Medline's portfolio of patient-centeric solutions that are linked to better outcomes.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The QMI team has closely monitored the impact of COVID-19 on the global medical nonwoven disposables market and has observed the heavy impact of COVID-19 outbreak. The novel coronavirus that emerged in 2019 is causing a surge in demand for disposable medical supplies around the world. Domestic nonwoven producers are ramping up production to meet the increased demand for masks, protective suits, and other nonwoven-intensive disposable medical supplies that can be used to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As a result of the crisis, the nonwovens industry has almost split into two distinct industries - disposable and long-lasting. The disposable nonwovens industry is experiencing high levels of utilization, as it offers products that are crucial for healthcare and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. The longer this phase of the crisis lasts, the more disposable nonwovens are expected to be consumed. The long-lasting or durable nonwovens industry, on the other hand, is primarily made up of products that are heavily influenced by the global economy. The longer the economic crisis lasts, the lower will be the level of consumption of durable nonwovens. The two parts of the industry will, therefore, balance the impact of COVID-19 on the global nonwovens market as a whole.

Major Findings of the Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Report Include:

An in-depth global medical nonwoven disposables analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of the major key market players operating in the global medical nonwoven disposables market include: Berry Global Inc. (U.S.), Asahei Kasei Corporation (Japan), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Kimberley-Clark Corporation (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) (Saudi Arabia), and Others.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions includes analysis, along with drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global medical nonwoven disposables market

Browse key industry insights spread across 155 pages with 85 market data tables and 41 figures & charts from the report, " Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market , by Product (Surgical Products, Incontinence Products, Wound Dressings), Material (Polyamides and Polyesters, Acrylic, Rayon, Acetate, Polyethylene, Polypropylene), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Nursing Homes, Consumer and Home Health care), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) — Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030" in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

