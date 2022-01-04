Enterprise Data Management Market Estimated to Gather a Revenue of $126.9 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026 – Exclusive COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global enterprise data management market is estimated to garner a revenue of $126.9 billion by 2026 and grow at a stable CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period from 2019-2026. The extensive report provides a concise outline of the enterprise data management market's current framework including prime aspects of the market such as growth elements, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the predicted timeframe of 2019-2026. The report also provides all the market figures to help new participants analyze the market easily.

Dynamic of the Enterprise Data Management Market:

Drivers: Increasing need of risk management models among organizations and the growing adoption of enterprise data management across the world are the factors to drive the growth of the market by 2026. Companies opt for enterprise data management for controlling and monitoring their business to ensure a smooth flow. This factor is expected to attract a huge client base and further propel the growth of the enterprise data management market during the forecast timeframe.

Opportunities: The growing demand for risk management software and models among companies is predicted to offer ample growth opportunities for the market during the analysis period.

Restraints: Increasing accessibility and availability of open source solutions is expected to be the biggest hindrance to the growth of the enterprise data management market in the forecast years.

Segments of the Enterprise Data Management Market:

The report has divided the autotransfusion device market into a few segments based on component, deployment mode, industry vertical, and regional outlook.

Component: Software Component Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

By component, the software component sub-segment of the enterprise data management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2026. Many startups and small and medium sized businesses opt for enterprise data management software to control and monitor their processes. Furthermore, these software help organizations in elevating their revenue by tracking production, thus attracting a large client base. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast years.

Deployment Mode: Cloud-based Deployment Sub-segment to Have the Highest Growth Rate

By deployment mode, the cloud-base sub-segment is expected to have the highest growth rate in the market with a CAGR of 11.4% during the analysis period. Cloud-based models offer some compelling benefits like flexibility to handle data, automated backups, and secured data accessibility from anywhere. These factors attract companies towards the enterprise data management market' sub-segment, thus driving its growth by 2026.

Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

By industry vertical, the banking, financial services and insurance sub-segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast years. The sector handles uncountable data everyday like product and service purchase history, customer information, and financial transactions to keep track of the organization. This leads to an increased demand of enterprise data management services among banking, financial services and insurance sector. This factor is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the sub-segment by 2026.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Better Growth Opportunities

By regional outlook, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% and have the highest market share by 2026. Massive investments by significant companies and increasing technology and infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region provides better opportunities for the growth of the enterprise data management market during the forecast timeframe.

Significant Enterprise Data Management Market Players:

1. Teradata Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. SAS Institute Inc.

4. Micro Focus International PLC

5. Orcale Corporation

6. IBM Corporation

7. Amazon Web Services

8. Talend

9. Cloudera

10. Golden Source Corporation

These major players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to assist the enhancement of the enterprise data management market.

For example, in December 2021, IQGeo, a leading developer of geospatial productivity and collaboration software, announced its launch of new Network Manager Electric and Network Manager Gas software solutions. These products are optimized for offering agile and efficient design and workflow solutions to electric and gas network operators.

The report also sums up many vital aspects including financial performance of the prime players of the market, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments. Click Here to Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

