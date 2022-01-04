EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fabletics introduces the Any-Wear Collection, an active life wear capsule that offers performance-ready styles for every part of life. The launch of the Any-Wear Collection comes on the heels of continued growth for Fabletics' product offering, having debuted its men's line in April 2020, its Lounge category expansion in September 2021 with most recently, the launch of Velour. The collection is another example of Fabletics' evolution from a fitness company focused on activewear into a more holistic lifestyle company with a comprehensive wardrobe appropriate for all activities.



Inspired by a growing demand for comfort without sacrificing style, the Any-Wear Collection is designed for versatility. Featuring pieces created to be worn anywhere and at any time, the collection offers styles that can be worn for today's hybrid lifestyle – whether in the office, working from home, running errands or out with friends. The collection celebrates a shift from traditional dress code norms to casualization with diverse styles ranging from polished to sporty and everything in between, easily dressed up or down.

"At Fabletics, we are always looking for innovative ways to accommodate the evolving lifestyles of our customers," commented Jennifer Chevchek, VP of Women's Design, Fabletics. "We've listened to what our community wants, and the Any-Wear Collection is designed to give our customers a reason to wear Fabletics 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. As we continue to expand our style portfolio, we are thrilled to branch into designing performance-ready looks for all occasions."

The Fabletics Any-Wear debut collection include sets, coordinates, separates and a new midi dress, which can be mixed and matched to create a variety of looks. Core to the category is an emphasis on combining polished and performance fabrics for a dressier look, while maintaining the fit and feel that our customers are drawn to. The collection incorporates cool color tones paired with quality fabrics – such as vegan leather, cloud seamless and Fits-perfect Ponte.

The 18 different pieces in the debut collection offer nine color choices and four premium fabrics including:

The 24/7 Pant: A dressier pant which comes in two styles: the 24/7 Skinny Pant and the 24/7 Kick Flare Pant, for a polished look, with the comfort of traditional loungewear.

A dressier pant which comes in two styles: the 24/7 Skinny Pant and the 24/7 Kick Flare Pant, for a polished look, with the comfort of traditional loungewear. Cloud Seamless Tank Midi Dress: Cloud seamless midi dress pairing ultimate comfort with a sweater look.

Cloud seamless midi dress pairing ultimate comfort with a sweater look. Vegan Leather Pant: An on-trend, easy-to-wear design with unexpected stretch that comes in two styles: The High-Waisted Vegan Leather Legging and the High-Waisted Vegan Leather Pant.

An on-trend, easy-to-wear design with unexpected stretch that comes in two styles: The High-Waisted Vegan Leather Legging and the High-Waisted Vegan Leather Pant. Sleek Knit Pant: Available in three different styles including the Sleek Knit Drawstring Pant, Sleek Knit Wide Leg Pant and Sleek Knit Tapered Pant, the Sleek Knit Pant can be dressed up or down for an easy, versatile look.

The ‘Any-Wear Collection' is available now on www.fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the US and Europe, in sizes XXS-4X.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world's most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best.

See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, Europe and at the brand's state-of-the-art retail stores in over 75 locations.

Media Contacts:

Arielle Schechtman: aschechtman@fabletics.com

Carli Bendetti: cbendetti@fabletics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://prdesk.globenewswire.com/api/ResourceLibraryFile/DownloadFile?Id=1a118acf-9c63-417c-b923-99bb508fe4a1



