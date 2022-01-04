Redbot Security® Appoints New Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Growth of Their Critical Infrastructure Adapt-ICS™ Security Solution Products

DENVER, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redbot Security, the Nation's leading manual controlled penetration testing company, announced that Ramon Lopéz has joined the executive team as Chief Technology Officer. Lopéz brings to the team an array of development knowledge and expertise - with specialization in the development of anti-cyber espionage countermeasures.

Prior to Redbot Security, Mr. Lopéz was an Advisor on U.S. national security matters related to geospatial intelligence, cloud security, applied cryptography, security probing-analysis automation, and operational security as well as building threat and attack models for critical systems. Mr. Lopéz earned his BA from Vassar College in geologic and earth sciences.

Founder and CEO Brian Stearns commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Ramon to our dynamic company. Ramon's ability to develop critical-system security, combined with Redbot's continued insight into industrial control system vulnerabilities, will help our 'Adapt-ICS™' product emerge as next-generation security tech for the industrial sector."

"Redbot Security's rapid climb to becoming one of the industry's pen-test leaders is extremely impressive and I'm excited about leading our new development team along with mentoring engineers. We will be solving complex issues that will align with both the public and private sectors. There is no doubt that our team will change industrial cybersecurity as we know it," Lopéz stated. He continued, "Redbot Security is a high-viz brand that has grown their service model quickly and I am looking forward to accelerating the company's product-side platform."

Redbot Security is a pure bootstrapped startup, quickly growing brand visibility with extreme organic growth. To support the increased service demand the company recently relocated its Headquarters into the 17th street, gold-wired certified Dominion Towers. Redbot Security continues to build brand equity, gaining loyal clients by focusing its efforts on providing the industry's best client experience, rapid service delivery and 'true' manual controlled Senior Level penetration testing (MCPT™).

