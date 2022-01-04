Global Animal Parasiticides Market to Generate a Revenue of $7,082.2 Million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026 | [110-Pages] Business Growth Study by Research Dive

New York, USA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global animal parasiticides market is expected to garner a revenue of $7,082.2 million by 2026, growing exponentially at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2019-2026. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market

Dynamics of the Animal Parasiticides Market

Drivers: Growing cases of parasite infection and diseases among livestock and pet animals is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for pet animals and animal protein food across the globe is further expected to bolster the growth of the global animal parasiticides market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Extortionate cost of parasiticides is expected to drive the growth of the global parasiticides during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Increasing initiatives taken by the government on maintaining the safety of the animals is expected to create immense opportunities for the growth of the animal parasiticides market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Animal Parasiticides Market:

The report has divided the market into various segments based on product type, animal type, and region.

Product Type: Endoparasiticides Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The endoparasiticides sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $2,294.6 million during the forecast period. Increase in product usage for controlling tapeworms, roundworms and fluke in body of an animal is expected to bolster the growth of the animal parasiticide market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Animal Type: Companion Animals Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The companion animal sub-segment of the global animal parasiticides market is expected to generate a revenue of $2,323.0 Million during the forecast period. Surging adoption of pet animals across the globe is expected to accelerate the growth of the animal parasiticide market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate in the Animal Parasiticides Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to generate a revenue of $1,614.8 Million during the forecast period. Massive number of farm animals in this region is expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, growing demand for quality meat in this region is expected to accelerate the growth of the regional animal parasiticides market during the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific region have to Massive Growth Opportunities

Key Players of the Animal Parasiticides Market

The major players of the market include

Sanofi Zoetis Inc. Eli Lilly Elanco Ceva Santé Animale Perrigo Company Plc Boehringer Ingelheim animal Health Merck Co. Vetoquinol Bayer AG

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in August 2020, Merck Animal Health, global animal health business unit of Merck which is a leading global pharmaceutical company, acquired the worldwide rights to VECOXAN®, an oral suspension for the prevention of coccidiosis in calves and lambs, from Elanco Animal Health, in order to expand Merck's presence in the global animal parasiticides market.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

