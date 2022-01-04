Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation ("Sarcos") STRC will participate in the following investor conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022:
24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference:
|Date:
|Tuesday, January 11, 2022
|Format:
Speaker:
|Virtual presentation and 1x1's
Ben Wolff, Executive Chairman, Sarcos
|Presentation Time:
Webcast Link:
|2:45 p.m. Eastern Time
https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/strc/2273304
For more information on Sarcos and its award-winning product portfolio, please visit www.sarcos.com.
About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation STRC is a leader in industrial robotic systems that augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. Leveraging more than 30 years of research and development, Sarcos' mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian® S, Guardian® GT, Guardian® XO®, and Guardian® XT™, are designed to revolutionize the future of work wherever physically demanding work is done. Sarcos is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com.
Investor Contact: Ben Mimmack Head of Investor Relations (801) 419-0438 pr@sarcos.com ir@sarcos.com
