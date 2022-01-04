Industry Leader Elected to Enterprise Ventures Corporation Board of Directors

Johnstown, PA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is pleased to welcome Ms. Deborah J. Fox to its Board of Directors. Ms. Fox was recently elected to the board.
Ms. Fox has held leadership positions in manufacturing, operations, and contracts management during a 35-year career in the defense industry, primarily with BAE Systems and its predecessor companies.
"We are thrilled Ms. Fox is joining our board," said Mr. Edward D. Peretin, EVC President. "Her industry knowledge and experience will be a valuable addition to our already impressive board. We look forward to her contributions as we navigate the dynamic marketplace and build on our successes in our key business units."
Mr. Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., Chairman of EVC's Board of Directors added, "Ms. Fox also brings significant experience in strategic planning which will enhance this important aspect of board governance and oversight. With our continuing focus on diversity, we expect to broaden the thought processes and considerations based on the diversity of professional and life experiences."
Ms. Fox retired in 2016 from BAE Systems, where her final assignment was standing up plant and manufacturing operations in Elgin, OK, to produce the US Army's newest self-propelled howitzer. She was also the long-time plant manager of the company's remanufacturing and overhaul facility in Fayette County, PA, serving the US Army, USMC, and international customers across multiple product lines. Before moving into Operations, she enjoyed a 15-year career in contracts and subcontracts management with BAE Systems and General Electric Company's Navy Nuclear program. Since retiring, she has focused on volunteer work as a board member for Fay-Penn Economic Development Council, a Certified Economic Development Organization serving primarily Fayette County, PA.
Ms. Fox joins existing EVC board members Edward J. Sheehan, Jr.; Russell C. Davis; Kevin M. Fahey; Dale M. Mosier; Gary C. Slack; and John G. Tile.
Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is a wholly owned affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). EVC's mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by CTC and others to the industrial base and to deliver high-quality products and services to its clients. www.evc.ctc.com
Mary Bevan Enterprise Ventures Corporation 814-269-2490 BevanM@ctc.com
