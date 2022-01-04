Growth: Growing Acceptance of Smart Learning Process Among People and Technical Advancements in AR/VR to Boost the Smart Learning Market by 2026 – Exclusive Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global smart learning market is estimated to garner a revenue of $74,179.1 million by 2026 and grow at a stable CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2026. The extensive report provides a brief outline of the smart learning market's present framework including prime aspects of the market such as growth elements, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the predicted timeframe of 2019-2026. The report also provides all the market figures to help new participants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the Smart Learning Market:

Drivers: The wide implementation of high-level educational technologies in academic institutions is estimated to boost the growth of the smart learning market during the forecast period. In addition, growing acceptance of smart learning process by several educational organizations and people across the globe is expected to further propel the development of the market by 2026.

Opportunities: The increased incorporation of augmented reality and virtual reality in smart learning platforms is predicted to offer abundant opportunities for the growth of the smart learning market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Huge initial investments for implementing advanced learning technologies and lack of proper resources for smart learning in rural areas of the developing economies is expected to impede the growth of the market by 2026.

Segments of the Smart Learning Market:

The report has divided the smart learning market into a few segments based on component, learning type, end-user, and regional analysis.

Component: Software Component Sub-segment to be Most Beneficial

By component, the software type sub-segment is estimated to register a revenue of $21,882.8 million by 2026 and hold the majority of global smart learning market share. The growing trend for online education platforms is increasing the demand for smart learning systems and advanced technologies. This factor is estimated to propel the growth of the smart learning market's sub-segment during the forecast timeframe.

Learning Type: Asynchronous Learning Type Sub-segment to be Highly Profitable

By learning type, the asynchronous learning type sub-segment is anticipated to garner a revenue of $37,905.5 million by 2026. The asynchronous learning offers some significant benefits like complete control over smart learning and be easily carried out in both online and offline modes. These factors are expected to uplift the growth of the market's sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

End-user: Enterprise End-user Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

By end-user, the enterprise sub-segment is predicted to generate significant revenue by 2026 and grow at a healthy CAGR of 21.5%. The growing adoption of smart learning tools by large, medium, and small sized enterprises across the world to train employees is a major factor to strengthen the growth of the smart learning market's sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: North America Region to be Most Dominant

By regional analysis, the North America region is expected to dominate the smart learning market size during the forecast timeframe and register a revenue of $21,957.0 million by 2026. The sudden growth in the adoption of smart learning tools and the presence of some significant market players in the region are the factors to bolster the growth of the market by 2026. Furthermore, the region is estimated to witness abundant growth opportunities due to the rapid emergence of mobile learning apps during the analysis timeframe.

Smart Learning Market Players & Strategies

• IBM

• Saba Software

• Cornerstone

• McGraw-Hill

• Blackboard Inc

• Adobe

• Microsoft

• Pearson

• SMART Technologies ULC

• SAP

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

• Alphabet

These significant players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to assist the market's growth.

For example, in January 2020, Pearson, an education publishing and assessment service, announced its acquisition of interactive learning technology from Smart Sparrow, an ed-tech adaptive learning technology startup to offer innovative personal learning experiences to users.

