POMSnet Falcon Dives Into Pharma and Biotech GMP Facilities Across the Globe

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POMS Corporation releases POMSnet Falcon 2021.2 MES Dashboard and Analytics. POMSnet Falcon is perched to become the GMP facility standard for dashboards, reports, & analytics. Customers are flocking to install the data warehouse to aggregate batch record data across multiple geographies and provide a single point of access. POMS's Software R&D team worked day and night for months to completely overhaul the outdated industry-standard PDF electronic batch record flat file. This tireless work has resulted in a data warehouse enabling pharma, biotech, and cell & gene therapy manufacturers to instantly access global batch record data and release products in real-time faster than any other product on the market.

"We listened to our customers tell us they wanted more utility and value from an MES investment," said Krishna Venkataraman, VP of Research and Development at POMS. "The team really thought out-of-the-box to develop a seamless data warehouse as a one-stop-shop for all GMP Data."

POMS life science customers use POMSnet Aquila MES to manage end-to-end GMP commercial and clinical manufacturing operations. POMSnet Falcon aggregates GMP data from multiple instances of POMSnet Aquila through a single UI allowing users instant access to a massive amount of process data at any site running POMSnet Aquila MES. GMP manufacturers can enable best practice Review-By-Exception for product release, to deliver therapies to patients using POMSnet Falcon. Data Analytics seamlessly present production operations in easy-to-view tables, graphs, and presentations. POMSnet Falcon is a Visually Stunning and intuitive dashboard that tells the whole story of contextualized data right in front of your eyes. Customers are in love with the fast access to Process Data and Genealogy of products, materials, equipment, and events. Manufacturing and Quality personnel no longer need to dissect PDF file batch records for information. With POMSnet Falcon all manufacturing data is packaged into curated tabs to deliver an interactive and reinvented electronic batch record command center.

POMSnet Aquila MES helps pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotech, cell & gene therapy, nutrition, and medical device companies run efficient paperless operations while meeting the highest GMP compliance requirements of government agencies. Traditionally, life science companies manually record and document production activities by producing high volumes of highly regulated paper and manual production data batch records. With POMSnet Aquila the manufacturing workflow is digital, computer guided, and controlled by the manufacturing execution system to enforce regulatory requirements, implement best practices, and ensure adherence to cGMP guidelines.

POMS Corporation, based out of Washington DC, is an MES software provider that counts five of the world's ten largest pharmaceutical companies among its clients.

POMSnet Falcon 2021.2 release is available now by contacting POMS Corporation.

About POMS Corporation

A Washington D.C.-based provider of Manufacturing Execution System software for regulated life science companies. POMS provides web-based and cloud-based MES solutions for life science manufacturers ensuring compliance FDA 21 CFR Part 11 electronic signatures for electronic batch records POMS Corporation parent company Constellation Software Inc. is headquartered in Toronto Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock exchange with $3.1 billion revenue and 16,000 employees worldwide.

Media Contacts

Darrell Tanner

POMS

404-386-9279

Darrell.Tanner@poms.com

Related Images











Image 1: POMSnet Falcon MES Dashboard





POMSnet Falcon enables review by exception with new powerful electronic batch record data warehouse for GMP facilities









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment