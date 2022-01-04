Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Engages Response Media to Initiate Marketing Campaign for IPSIPay Launch

CARMEL BY THE SEA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. IPSI ("Innovative," "IPSI" or the "Company"), a California-based fintech company focused on building IPSIPay, a 21st century universal digital payment platform, today announces it has engaged premier digital marketing agency Response Media (www.responsemedia.com) to design and execute a digital marketing campaign for the launch of the IPSIPay App.



Response Media will be tasked with generating public awareness and amplifying the impact of the IPSIPay launch, which is expected in the coming weeks. Response Media is one of the leading data-centric digital media and email marketing companies focused on developing relationships between brands and their target audiences, maximizing customer acquisition.

William Corbett, CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. commented, "As we prepare for the launch of our IPSIPay App in the coming weeks, our primary focus is to maximize consumer awareness and converting that awareness into active users of our IPSIPay App. Response Media, being one of the top digital marketing companies in the country, will play an important role in our outreach, including online marketing efforts, that will provide a platform that enables the unbanked and underbanked to have access to various banking services, including the ability to efficiently send remittances and move money around the world. Their role will be to initiate and manage a focused digital marketing campaign with the primary objective of driving adoption of our IPSIPay App."

Alvin Glay, Vice President of Growth & Insights at Response Media, said, "We are grateful to the team at IPSIPAY for trusting Response Media to lead the brand launch in the US. We have strong expertise in this vertical and are excited to leverage our deep experience to increase IPSIPAY awareness and adoption in the US."

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. strives to offer cutting edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers, providing a cost effective and secure method to remit money globally. Innovative Payment Solutions Inc.'s ecosystem will span multiple devices such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications and POS terminals offering alternative payment methods to meet the needs of consumers and service providers (investor.ipsipay.com).

