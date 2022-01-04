Fighting for Fresno: How One Personal Injury Attorney Became the Area's Most Sought After Legal Mind

Fresno, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are almost half-a-million personal injury cases filed every year in the United States. Since 1994, Tim Mazzela has been the personal injury attorney Fresno turns to when they become part of that unfortunate statistic. From vehicle crashes to catastrophic injuries, Tim Mazzela possesses an unmatched, proven track record of returning excellent results—winning cases for countless clients for more than two decades.
Fresno personal injury attorney Tim Mazzela is backed by a highly-skilled, expert team of committed and focused legal minds—ready to help any client navigate their personal injury case. Tim Mazzela has the experience, reputation, and a proven history of case victories and client satisfaction—earning a remarkable reputation within the legal community—and amongst the insurance industry, their attorneys, and the large corporations those firms represent.
An estimated 5.25 million car crashes happen every year—roads are becoming more crowded, and traffic is traveling at much faster speeds than ever before. Being involved in a crash can be overwhelming enough—without trying to figure out the legal system or fighting insurance companies without guidance. The law is complicated and navigating alone is not an option. Fresno personal injury attorney Tim Mazzela and his team will devote every resource to holding responsible parties accountable—fighting for every client's legal rights—maximizing benefits from any accident.
Although it doesn't happen often, roughly 5% of personal injury cases will go to trial, which is when having a strong, knowledgeable, and highly skilled attorney on your side is more important than ever. Accidents happen and life takes unexpected turns, but don't go it alone. Turn to Tim Mazzela, Car Accident Lawyer Fresno and Personal Injury Attorney serving clients across the Fresno area. With Tim Mazzela handling the case, clients can focus on their recovery without worrying about navigating the complex legal system.
Each client and each case are treated uniquely—because no two situations are the same. When someone is involved in a crash, they often feel shaken, scared, and many times, alone. The compassionate, hard-working, dedicated legal team at Tim Mazzela provides personal, individualized attention and aggressive representation.
Every case is thoroughly investigated so clients receive honest case evaluations and a dedicated team to see them through every phase of the legal process. No client ever faces the legal system alone—with a trusted partner fighting for victory in every case.
About Fresno Personal Injury Attorney Tim Mazzela
Since 1994 Fresno Personal Injury Attorney, Tim Mazzela has represented injured people and fought large insurance companies or corporations responsible for causing the harm. This highly skilled team provides dedicated, personalized services for handling a wide variety of personal injury cases, including but not limited to, vehicle accidents, falls, burns, and catastrophic injuries. Free consultations for personal injury cases are available online or by phone at 559.297.1118.
https://thenewsfront.com/fighting-for-fresno-how-one-personal-injury-attorney-became-the-areas-most-sought-after-legal-mind/
Personal Injury Attorney Tim Mazzela 1875 E Alluvial Avenue Suite 101 Fresno CA 93720 United States (559) 297 1118 https://www.autoinjuryfresno.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.