Anghami Delivers a New Interactive Experience Through Partnership With Amazon Alexa

Anghami launches enhanced interactive experience for users in both Arabic and English languages on Amazon Alexa devices in KSA and UAE





Another step towards showcasing its Arabic identity and providing Arabic-speaking users an innovative experience





Underpins its commitment to elevating the music industry whilst incorporating the latest technology



ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anghami Inc. ("Anghami" or the "Company"), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa, is now providing users in KSA and UAE a seamless innovative experience by rolling out access to its skills in not only English but also in Arabic language through its partnership with Alexa, Amazon's smart assistant technology.

Being among the first Arabic and English skills built for Alexa, Anghami aims to deliver a seamless localized music experience in a Khaleeji Arabic voice, as well as in English, embodying the rich Arab culture by optimizing the experience for both its Arabic and English-speaking users.

These skills offer Anghami users in the UAE and KSA an enhanced interactive experience that allows them to play music that fits their mood, stream their favourite podcasts, listen to religious content and control millions of songs by simply conversing with Alexa using local pronunciations and intonation in both Arabic and English dialects. Customers with smart devices will simply need to connect their Anghami accounts to their Alexa device and start the conversation by saying "Alexa, start Anghami music" and the skill will welcome them providing a wide range of Arabic content available on the platform.

"In recognition of the importance of our Arabic language, this partnership will further enhance the experience for our customers and help to spread our culture worldwide", commented Elie Habib, Co-Founder and CTO of Anghami. He added, "As part of our continued commitment to elevating the music industry and incorporating leading technology capabilities, we are thrilled to partner with Amazon to bring an innovative experience to our customers in KSA and UAE."

"We are very excited to team up with Anghami, the region's leading digital music platform, giving customers access to millions of international and Arabic songs and podcasts. Only by using their voice, customers can ask Alexa to play their favorite songs from the region's largest music catalog in Arabic", said Eric Saarnio, VP Devices and Services, Amazon.

On October 14, 2021, Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. VMAC, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") led by CEO F. Jacob Cherian and co-founders Saurabh Gupta and Abhayanand Singh, and Anghami announced the submission of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to their proposed business combination. The business combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of VMAC's stockholders, and is expected to be consummated in the first quarter of 2022. Upon the closing of the business combination, the Company will operate under the Anghami name and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ trading under the new symbol "ANGH". For more information about the transaction, please visit https://vmac.media/.

About Anghami

Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalog comprising more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region's music, it has become the best-known and best-loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major international labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit www.anghami.com

About Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the Global Media and Entertainment sector.

To learn more about Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., please visit https://vmac.media.

Contacts:

VMAC:

F. Jacob Cherian, CEO

+1 212- 859-3525

fjc@vmac.media

Investor Contact:

Ashley DeSimone

Ashley.Desimone@icrinc.com

Brett Milotte, ICR

Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com