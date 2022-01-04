JOANN Announces Participation at 2022 ICR Conference

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. JOAN ("JOANN"), the nation's category leader in sewing and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts category, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the upcoming 2022 ICR Conference. Wade Miquelon, President and CEO, and Matt Susz, CFO, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live at http://investors.joann.com/. Management will also hold virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.
About JOANN
For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation's category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 852 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Ajay Jain
ajay.jain@joann.com
330-463-8585
Corporate Communications:
Amanda Hayes
amanda.hayes@joann.com
216-296-5887
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
