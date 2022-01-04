Aileron Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics ALRN, a chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients, is pleased to announce that Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a company overview and business update at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference, which will be held virtually January 10th – 12th and the Emerging Growth Conference, which will be held virtually on January 5th. Details of the upcoming Aileron presentations are as follows:
H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference
Date/Time: The presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
A recorded webcast of the presentation will be archived under the Investors and Media section of Aileron's website at https://investors.aileronrx.com/ for 30 days following the event.
Emerging Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
An interactive question-and-answer session with Dr. Aivado will follow the presentation.
Register here to watch the presentation.
If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com.
About Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron is a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients. ALRN-6924, our first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor, is designed to activate p53, which in turn upregulates p21, a known inhibitor of the cell replication cycle. ALRN-6924 is the only reported chemoprotective agent in clinical development to employ a biomarker strategy, in which we exclusively focus on treating patients with p53-mutated cancers. Our targeted strategy is designed to selectively protect multiple healthy cell types throughout the body from chemotherapy while ensuring we do not protect cancer cells. As a result, healthy cells are spared from chemotherapeutic destruction while chemotherapy continues to kill cancer cells. By reducing or eliminating multiple chemotherapy-induced side effects, ALRN-6924 may improve patients' quality of life and help them better tolerate chemotherapy. Enhanced tolerability may result in fewer dose reductions or delays of chemotherapy and the potential for improved efficacy.
Nearly 1 million patients in the U.S., across all cancer types, are diagnosed annually with p53-mutated cancer. Our vision is to bring selective chemoprotection to patients with p53-mutated cancers regardless of type of cancer or chemotherapy. Visit us at aileronrx.com to learn more.
|Investor Contacts:
Richard Wanstall, SVP Chief Financial Officer
Aileron Therapeutics
617-995-0900
rwanstall@aileronrx.com
|Media Contact:
Liz Melone
617-256-6622
lmelone@aileronrx.com
|Hans C. Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors, LLC.
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com
