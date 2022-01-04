Quantum Computing Inc. Appoints Michael C. Turmelle to its Board of Directors

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ:QUBT), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has appointed Michael C. Turmelle to serve on the company's board of directors.



Turmelle brings years of public company executive experience, as well as an extensive background in finance and operations in technology-based companies. He has vast expertise in devising innovative business solutions to successfully deliver profitable outcomes. He has delivered financial and operational leadership across a variety of organizations and markets, and is a proven board member, having served on numerous boards of directors.

"I am pleased to be asked to sit on the Board of Directors at Quantum Computing, Inc." said Turmelle. "The opportunity to work with such a talented team with the ability to address real world complex issues is quite exciting. I am looking forward to supporting the business in its critical mission to provide powerful quantum solutions."

Prior to joining QCI's board, Turmelle was appointed Chairman of the Board for Ideal Power, where he is actively involved in transitioning the company from an inverter to a power semiconductor switch company. He also served as Chair of the Audit Committee at Ideal Power for over four years. Turmelle spent time as the Managing Director of Hayward Tyler, which designs, manufactures and services performance-critical electric motors and pumps. Michael led initiatives that boosted revenues by 50%, enhanced operating profit and slashed lead-time by 85%.

"QCI's goal is to deliver quantum computing value to business users today," said Robert Liscouski, chairman, president, and CEO of QCI. "We have a unique opportunity to accelerate the adoption and delivered value of quantum computing, offering today's IT users and business experts the benefits of quantum computing to solve real world business problems. We are excited to have Michael join our team. We expect his proven savvy in driving innovative go-to-market and product strategies to fuel QCI's ongoing profitable growth."

Previously, Turmelle ran his own consulting company working with start-ups in the areas of renewable energy, medical and other advanced technologies. Mr. Turmelle has served on numerous Board of Directors, including the Board of Directors of Implant Sciences Corp., an explosive and narcotic trace detection company, where he served as Chairman of the Board from 2015 to 2017. Turmelle was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of SatCon. He was also on the Board of Directors of Beacon Power, a SatCon spin-off company dealing in flywheel energy storage.

Mr. Turmelle has a BA in Economics from Amherst College and is a graduate of General Electric's Financial Management Program.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ:QUBT) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI's expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

