PSYC Strengthens Leadership Team with Finance & Operations Advisory Board Appointments

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. PSYC ("Global" "PSYC" or the "Company") a media leader for the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce the addition of Christopher Bitonti and Craig Schlesinger to its Advisory Board.



Following the Company's success in 2021 with establishing its Psychedelic Spotlight platform as a premiere news and media source for the emerging medicinal psychedelic industry, PSYC is determined to expand on this momentum in 2022 by initiating a concerted effort focused on reshaping its corporate structure from the ground up and with the intent of developing PSYC into an industry powerhouse for media and marketing.

Through the additions of Mr. Bitonti and Mr. Schlesinger to its Advisory Board, the Company will look to leverage their combined professional knowledge and experience, which spans across the respective fields of corporate finance, media marketing, and business operations, to further expand on its ongoing monetization initiatives associated with Psychedelic Spotlight, help identify untapped monetization opportunities, and begin the process of strengthening the core of it is corporate structure.

"I truly believe we are at a critical juncture in the growth and evolution of PSYC that is every bit as challenging as it is exciting," said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. "As elated as I am to have established Psychedelic Spotlight into what I believe is a tangible asset for PSYC with an enormous amount of exciting growth potential ahead of it, I recognize the importance of developing and implementing a plan focused on legitimizing and realizing the value potential of PSYC as a publicly traded media leader for the psychedelic industry. With this in mind, I am extremely pleased to add Mr. Bitonti and Mr. Schlesinger to our growing Advisory Board. The respective knowledge, insight, and expertise they bring should prove to be highly beneficial in helping us initiate this next, important phase in our corporate evolution."

Mr. Bitonti joins PSYC's Advisory Board bringing with him over a decade of experience in media and live entertainment. He will draw on his background both as a journalist and previously as the National Director of Marketing for the Dayglow brand, which includes Brooklyn Bowl venues, Relix Media, and the live streaming platform FANS.live. In his advisory capacity, Mr. Bitonti will be helping build organizational infrastructure for PSYC with a focus on creating efficiencies across marketing efforts and increasing brand awareness as the company continues to scale.

"I am thrilled to join the Advisory Board of a Company that is truly pioneering a new media space with limitless branding potential," said Mr. Bitonti. "The public interest in consuming quality psychedelic news and information is an extraordinary trend that can't be ignored. I believe the knowledge I've gained from launching multiple media brands, building their marketing assets and organizations from the ground up, and establishing operational and brand consistency will help boost the already amazing work being done by the PSYC team to the next level."

Mr. Schlesinger, meanwhile, is a C-Suite consultant with 20 years' experience specializing in public finance and corporate financial management since graduating from the University of Florida in 2003. His contributions extend across various industries at companies such as Viacom, Smile Direct Club, MGM Mandalay Bay, MedHost, AMG PhyMed, My Office Products, and Consolidated Resorts.

In his advisory capacity, Mr. Schlesinger will also serve as Acting VP of Finance for PSYC and for the intended purpose of working closely with PSYC CEO, David Flores, on retooling the Company's corporate financial structure and identifying areas to increase corporate governance.

"I spent the better part of two decades consulting C-Suites across multiple industries; specializing in public finance, financial management, strategic development, arbitrage, treasury functions, and analytics. Psychedelics are the exciting new frontier, disrupting, evolving, and adapting to meet today's mental health, wellness, and quality of life challenges. PSYC is at the forefront of this movement, and I'm looking forward to cleaning up the Company balance sheet, raising public market awareness of the stock, building equity financing to sustain and expand operations, identifying optimal capital structures to suit our new revenue mix, and delivering value to our shareholders and communities we serve. It's a privilege to join such a dedicated, talent-rich team."

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. PSYC

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA's more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (PSYC)

www.globaltracsolutions.com

(702) 239-1919

psyc@globaltracsolutions.com

OTCPINK: PSYC