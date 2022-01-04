Microsoft and CGS Win Bronze 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, along with Microsoft have received Bronze in the category "Best Advance in Employee Engagement Technology," in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards. CGS Enterprise Learning outlined how it was tasked with Microsoft's mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. CGS supported the Learning and Marketing teams in driving change and engagement via a gamified course and assessment that was designed to engage Microsoft Marketing personnel. The team was recognized for its "Microsoft: Driving Growth with an Inclusive Marketing Journey" submission.



A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product : What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

: What was the product's breakthrough innovation? Unique differentiators : What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products? Value proposition : What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address? Measurable results : What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."

The Microsoft program is based on four key pillars of Inclusive Marketing (approachability, representation, globalization and accessibility). Introduced in 2020, the Microsoft Marketing Learning team developed a robust "Introduction to Inclusive Marketing" course as part of a broader skilling program. Similar to a blending of the game Trivial Pursuit with the TV show "Where in the World Is Carmen SanDiego," it takes learners on an adventure. The game promotes genuine relationships with people that celebrate diverse values, respect across a wide range of human experiences and positive effects on consumers.

"We know our learners are eager to consume the content but are limited in time and space for learning," said Dr. Malika Viltz-Emerson, Director of HR Digital Transformation at Microsoft. "Partnering with CGS, we embarked on a journey to provide our learners with a shorter, engaging, easily consumed Inclusive Marketing Journey Game. It allows learners to interact with colleagues across the globe and asks users to demonstrate and apply their knowledge of inclusive marketing. Microsoft's commitment to this space is refreshing, it's not just about targeting niche segments or policy compliance; it's providing opportunities for all people to feel seen and understood."

"We're honored to be recognized for our customized learning approaches and innovative technology used to attract employees' attention to further the company's mission," said Doug Stephen, president, learning division, CGS. "In today's global business market where the workforce is hybrid, engaging employees is more challenging than ever. By creating an assessment to integrate learners' journeys with employee engagement, we were able to help Microsoft raise audience awareness and efforts across the globe. Partnering with our such valued clients, allows us to deliver personalized services to ensure an exceptional customer experience."

The CGS Enterprise Learning Group serves as a trusted partner to many of the world's most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients' employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

