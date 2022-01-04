ChemoCentryx to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (NASDAQ:CCXI), today announced that Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, January 12 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

On-demand presentation available beginning Monday, January 10 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

A live audio webcast of the J.P. Morgan presentation, as well as the on-demand H.C. Wainwright presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. Replays of both presentations will be available on the Company's website for two weeks following the respective presentation dates.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies. In the United States, ChemoCentryx markets TAVNEOS™ (avacopan), the first approved orally-administered inhibitor of the complement 5a receptor as an adjunctive treatment for adult patients with severe active ANCA-associated vasculitis. TAVNEOS is also in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). Additionally, ChemoCentryx has early-stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer. For more information visit www.chemocentryx.com

Contacts:

Susan M. Kanaya

Executive Vice President,

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

investor@chemocentryx.com

Media:

Stephanie Tomei

408.234.1279

media@chemocentryx.com

Investors:

Lee Roth, Burns McClellan

212.213.0006

lroth@burnsmc.com



