Conformis, Inc. to Provide Business Update and Initial Expectations for 2022 on January 6, 2022

BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced today that it will provide a business update and initial expectations for 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Mark Augusti, CEO, and Bob Howe, CFO, will host a webcast and conference call also on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

As announced during its earnings call on November 3, 2021, Conformis will provide a planned business update. Key topics:

preliminary revenue results for the fourth quarter of 2021;

the initial outlook for 2022 revenue;

a general business update; and

a question and answer session.

The webcast will be live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/egh5izcc

To attend by telephone, please use the information below for dial-in access.

When prompted on dial-in, please utilize conference ID: 8465809

Participant conference numbers: (877) 809-6331 (U.S./Canada) and (615) 247-0224 (International).

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.



Please visit the Investor Relations website at ir.conformis.com on January 6, 2022, to view the press release prior to the webcast and conference call.

The online archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website at ir.conformis.com for 30 days.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit® Image-to-Implant® technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit and conform to each patient's unique anatomy. Conformis also offers Identity Imprint™, a new line of total knee replacement products that utilizes a proprietary algorithm to select the implant size that most closely meets the geometric and anatomic requirements of the patient's knee. Conformis' sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

