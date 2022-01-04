Yield10 Bioscience to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, announced today that President and CEO Oliver Peoples, Ph.D. will give a corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Investment Conference, which is being held virtually from January 10 – 13, 2022.



Yield10 management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference: https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/

Time: Available as of 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Webcast: Click this link to view the presentation.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the "Trait Factory", to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina for the production of feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Yield10 Bioscience:

Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, LBrum@yield10bio.com

Investor Relations:

Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, brets@coreir.com

Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:

Eric Fischgrund, eric@fischtankpr.com

FischTank PR



