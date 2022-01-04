Entera Bio Announces Successful EB613 End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA: FDA Agrees to Phase 3 Twelve Month Study with Lumbar Spine BMD (bone mineral density) as the Primary Endpoint

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, Israel, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX, today announced it has concluded its End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on EB613, its oral formulation of human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, for the treatment of osteoporosis and defined the path for Phase 3 development of EB613, confirming that a fracture study will not be necessary and that lumbar spine BMD at 12 months can be the primary endpoint. The meeting followed completion of its Phase 2 clinical trial, which met its endpoints, including increases in lumbar spine, femoral, neck and hip bone mineral density (BMD) versus placebo after six months of treatment, and demonstrated a safety profile consistent with subcutaneous PTH (1-34) (teriparatide injection) (Forteo®).



Based on FDA feedback at the meeting, Entera is currently proceeding with its plans for a Phase 3 registration study of EB613 this year. The FDA confirmed that a comparison of Entera's EB613 dosed at 2.5 mg versus subcutaneous PTH (1-34) with a lumbar spine BMD increase at 12 months as the primary endpoint for the trial would be acceptable. The company may rely on marketed drugs as part of a 505(b)(2) regulatory approval pathway. The FDA's 505(b)(2) new drug application (NDA) pathway helps avoid unnecessary duplication of studies already performed on previously approved drugs.

If approved, EB613 would be the first oral anabolic agent for the treatment of osteoporosis. Currently, more than 90% of osteoporosis patients are treated with oral agents. Osteoporosis is a silent disease, which causes little or no pain to the patient until an event occurs, and a bone is fractured. For this reason, many elderly patients are unwilling to take an injectable medication. If EB613 is approved, Entera believes that it could dramatically expand the number of patients who are treated with anabolic bone building therapies, as well as replacing the medication of some patients already on an injectable therapy. With more than 200 million osteoporosis patients worldwide, of which the vast majority are not treated, osteoporosis represents a market with incredible potential for growth.

"We are very pleased with the FDA's guidance on our development plan for EB613 as we focus on the work necessary to secure regulatory approval to deliver an oral PTH option for patients with osteoporosis. As an oral bone building drug, EB613 has the potential to dramatically expand the use of PTH to those patients who are reluctant to use injectables," stated Entera's CEO Spiros Jamas. "We look forward to commencing enrollment in the Phase 3 study in 2022."

About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company's proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company's most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in clinical development. The Company recently completed the phase 2 study for EB613. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.

