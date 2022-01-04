Skye Bioscience to Present at H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. SKYE ("Skye"), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, synthetic, cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat diseases with significant unmet need, announced today that it will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference, held virtually January 10-13, 2022.
Punit Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, will be presenting an on-demand presentation that will be made available on January 10, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET. The presentation will be available via webcast and archived in the News & Events section of Skye's Investor Relations website for a period of 90 days.
Mr. Dhillon and members of senior management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings January 10-13. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting are encouraged to contact their H.C. Wainwright representative or register for the event here.
About Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of cannabinoids through the development of its proprietary, cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat diseases with significant unmet needs. The company's lead program, SBI-100, is focused on treating glaucoma, a disease with no cure and the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com.
CONTACT
Angelita Garcia
Director, Corporate Communications
Email: ir@skyebioscience.com
Phone: (858) 410-0266
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-derived therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including "anticipated," "plans," "goal," "focus," "aims," "intends," "believes," "can," "could," "challenge," "predictable," "will," "would," "may" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Skye's most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Skye disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
