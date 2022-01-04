Mobix Labs Introduces Full Line of True Xero Active Optical, Direct Attach Cables and Transceivers

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, today introduced its new line of True Xero™ latency interconnect cables and transceivers, an array of high-quality, high-performance products for use in a wide range of applications such as consumer, personal computing, AR/VR, professional audio-video, enterprise and cloud computing data centers.



Built on the company's patented technology platform combining the high-speed and power of a fiber optic cable, Mobix Labs' True Xero™ line of active optical cables (AOCs) offer a wide variety of cost-effective assemblies that support current and future standards of high-bandwidth signals deployed in current and emerging applications.

"Our True Xero line of cables and transceivers cover a full range of use cases, from the home, whether it is for a TV or laptop, all the way to the enterprise, such as an organization's data center supporting speeds of up to 400 gigabits per second," said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. "We have 55 patents related to AOC technology that provide exceptional signaling as well as unprecedented reliability and performance, which allows us to easily scale large volumes at competitive pricing."

Developed for indoor consumer applications such as home entertainment, gaming and home office environments, Mobix Labs' HDMI AOCs are thin, lightweight and flexible for easy installation. The cables offer a true plug-and-play experience that includes full compatibility with HDMI 2.0 for 4K and new ultra-high-speed 8K video signals over distances up to 100 meters.

Equipped to deliver a powerful, lightning-fast connection for commercial and residential Pro-AV applications, Mobix Labs' USB DPA AOCs come standard with display port mode to easily connect to any display or monitor. With support for up to 8K video and data transfer speeds of 10 Gbps, the USB AOCs also provide the added convenience of up to 60W of power deliver for device charging up to 15 meters in length. The AOCs also support USB 2.0 across applications such as desktop displays, gaming and conference room video systems, classrooms, recording studios, among other professional audio-visual use cases.

Mobix Labs' new line of MSA-compliant enterprise transceivers, AOCs and DACs (direct attach cables) provide optimal performance for server-switch ToR (top of rack) and intra-rack interconnects. The company's SFP+ footprint transceivers offer enhanced transmission rates from 10G to 100G bases, delivering reliable, real-time, uninterrupted data for most any enterprise-wide deployment. Mobix Labs' enterprise products also can be used for 200G and 400G PAM4 applications for faster interconnects between servers, switches and storage.

"Adding our enterprise line of data center connectivity products enables Mobix Labs to service most any sized customer or deployment, from mass market consumers to data centers supporting the Internet, while supporting emerging markets in automotive, aeronautics, space and satellite."

More information on Mobix Labs' True Xero cables and transceivers can be found by clicking here or visiting https://mobixlabs.com/products/ .

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Mobix Labs Inc. provides True Xero™ latency connectivity solutions for 5G wireless and high bandwidth cable networks. The company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. The company also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. Based in Irvine, Calif., Mobix Labs also has offices in San Jose, Phoenix and Shanghai. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

