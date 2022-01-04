IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth Corp.

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth Corp. FLGC, an internationally focused cannabis brand builder that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions.

Throughout the interview, Merchan discussed Flora Growth's business model.

"Flora Growth was founded three years ago under the idea of learning from early adopters in the cannabis industry. We wanted to grow cannabis in an outdoor way at the lowest production cost in the world," Merchan said. "To do so, we selected Colombia, one of the most beautiful geographies located alongside the equator in the world. Of course, we built a world-class team of agronomists who are helping us grow cannabis in an organic way at a cost that cannot be competed with anywhere, worldwide."

"On the other side, we also focused on the development of a portfolio of brands and products to ensure that we could not only penetrate markets worldwide but also become a revenue-generating company over the short term," he continued. "We have been able to accomplish both of those strategic priorities over a short amount of time."

Merchan then provided insight into his proven track record with some of the most recognizable companies in the U.S. retail industry.

"I'm of Colombian origin; I'm both a U.S. citizen and a Colombian citizen. I've spent the last 20 years working in retail and CPG in corporate America, including major corporations such as Target and Macy's," Merchan added. "I joined Flora a couple years ago as President of Consumer Goods. The founders wanted to bring someone who had experience not only in the American consumer landscape but also in brand and product portfolio [development]. I started supporting the company in the development of its product portfolio. Then, I moved full time into the President and CEO role, running the wholesale operation and taking the company public in May 2021."

Join IBN's Stuart Smith and Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth Corp. FLGC, to learn more about the company's seasoned management team, recent milestones and operational goals entering the first quarter of 2022.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands that deliver the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. For more information, visit the company's website at www.floragrowth.com

