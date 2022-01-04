Chinook Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. KDNY, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Chinook management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:
- H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Conference – fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning Monday, January 10th at 7:00 am EST
- 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – presentation on Wednesday, January 12th at 1:30 pm EST
Chinook will also participate in 1x1 meetings through H.C. Wainwright and J.P. Morgan.
To access the live webcasts and subsequent archived recordings of these and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook's website. The archived webcasts will remain available for replay on Chinook's website for 30 days.
About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook's product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook's lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.
Contact: Noopur Liffick Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications investors@chinooktx.com media@chinooktx.com
