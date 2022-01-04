Garfunkel Wild Adds Health Technology Law Partner

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garfunkel Wild, P.C. (GW), a law firm dedicated to the health care industry, is pleased to announce that Manish I. Shah has joined the firm as a partner in its Health Care Information and Technology and Intellectual Property practice groups. Mr. Shah most recently served as Chief Privacy Officer & Associate General Counsel of Truveris, a digital health company. Prior to Truveris, Mr. Shah was the Director of Legal and Privacy Affairs at Progyny, and the Associate General Counsel and Privacy Officer at the Marwood Group.



As a former Chief Privacy Officer, lead counsel for corporations, registered patent attorney and pharmacist, Mr. Shah brings more than 20 years of management and regulatory experience in health care technology and intellectual property. Mr. Shah's practice primarily focuses on licensing arrangements, corporate governance, data privacy and cybersecurity issues.

"We are very excited to have Manish join our expanding technology practice," said Terence Russo, Co-Chair of GW's Health Care Information and Technology Group. "His broad skill set and depth of knowledge will help our clients navigate the complex licensing and intellectual property issues that arise during contract negotiations. Manish's data privacy and security expertise, as well as his extensive experience with managing IT implementations and outsourcing arrangements, will be an invaluable resource in an increasingly interconnected world."

"Although the GW Health Care Information and Technology practice has been growing for the past 20 years, this area is one of the most rapidly expanding areas of our firm. Manish's deep knowledge of health care - and his experience being general counsel to several technology companies - will be an enormous asset for our clients," said Andrew Blustein, Chairman of GW.

GW's Health Care Information and Technology group provides the full spectrum of legal and business advice to a wide range of health care providers and technology vendors. GW's technology lawyers routinely negotiate critical software and technology service agreements such as electronic health record, revenue cycle management, data hosting and warehousing, content licensing and other essential technology contracts. The Health Care Information and Technology group delivers practical advice that enables clients to manage their data privacy and cybersecurity obligations by developing necessary privacy and security policies, establishing reasonable contractual data security requirements and handling data breaches.

"I am very familiar with GW's multi-disciplinary health care expertise and reputation for providing cost-effective and cutting-edge advice. I feel confident that my in-house experience with health care tech companies will bring unique insight from a client's perspective, complement the strengths of the current team, and I look forward to a long and bright future together," said Mr. Shah.

Sign up on Garfunkel Wild's website to receive regular legal alerts and updates on upcoming complimentary educational sessions.

About Garfunkel Wild, P.C.

Garfunkel Wild, P.C. is a full service law firm with one focus: Health Care Law. For the past 40 years, GW has attended to the unique business and legal needs of health care industry clients. With over 85 attorneys in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida, the firm and its lawyers are ranked in Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America© and Super Lawyers.

For more information, please contact Mandy Kaplan, mkaplan@garfunkelwild.com, 516-393-2294