Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (The "Company") REG will announce its Fourth Quarter 2021 earnings results on Thursday, February 10, 2022, after the market closes. The Company's earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website – investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
|Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
|Date:
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. ET
|Dial#:
|877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562
|Webcast:
|investors.regencycenters.com
Replay
Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations
About Regency Centers Corporation REG
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.
Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
ChristyMcElroy@regencycenters.com
