Akoya Biosciences to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. AKYA ("Akoya"), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will be virtually participating in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
Brian McKelligon, CEO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.
About Akoya Biosciences
As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences' mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.
Investor Contact:
Priyam Shah
Akoya Biosciences
investors@akoyabio.com
Media Contact:
Michelle Linn
Bioscribe, Inc.
774-696-3803
michelle@bioscribe.com
