New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191056/?utm_source=GNW
Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Growth & Trends
The global marine hydrolyzed collagen market size is expected to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for organic cosmetics & personal care, and food & beverage products from the millennials from developed as well as developing countries. In addition, the industry is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for marine-based collagen products in dietary supplements for health conditions like arthritis, osteoarthritis among older age. The product is made from the skin, bones, muscles, and scales & tendons of fish. The product is a great source of protein and provides necessary nutrients to the human body. This type of collagen is eco-friendly and can be made from waste released from the fish industry. The consumption of marine collagen helps reduce joint pain, weakness, and delay the signs of aging, such as wrinkles.
The cosmetics & personal care application segment dominated the market in 2020.The segment registered noteworthy growth on account of the growing preference for collagen-based cosmetics among individuals and the rising demand for marine collagen-based biomaterials in healthcare applications as they speed up the wound healing process and aid in weight management.
The product finds extensive applications in the healthcare industry.They are used in various applications in the cosmetics industry as well due to the high demand for cosmetic surgeries and wound healing treatments.
Increasing consumer spending capacities, coupled with the popularity of skin surgeries, has augmented the product demand across the world.
A mild impact of COVID-19 has been observed on several food & beverages categories.Indulgent food products, such as ice creams and confectioneries, witnessed increased demand in the pandemic.
Furthermore, increased awareness about overall health among the masses during the pandemic augmented the consumption of health- and immunity-boosting food products and beverages, which, in turn, contributed to the product demand across the world. The market is likely to register substantial growth owing to the presence of prominent players that operate in multiple locations and market their products through numerous sales networks across the globe including third-party distribution channels.
Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Report Highlights
• In terms of revenue, the cosmetics & personal care application segment dominated the market in 2020
• The growth was credited to the high demand for cosmetics products due to increased awareness levels about self-care
• The food & beverage application segment also accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028
• North America was the dominant regional market in 2020. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the maximum revenue share by 2028 growth at the fastest CAGR over the forecast years
• The growth can be attributed to the rapidly expanding end-use industries in the Asia Pacific region
• Key manufacturers are investing in research & development activities to produce sustainable products with an aim to minimize the impact on sea biodiversity
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191056/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.