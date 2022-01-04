Onconova Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ONTX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference taking place January 10, 2022, through January 13, 2022.
A corporate overview presented by Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO of Onconova, will be available on-demand beginning on January 10, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET. The presentation can be viewed on the "Corporate Events and Presentations" section of the Onconova website and will be archived for 90 days.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.
Onconova's novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor narazaciclib (formerly ON 123300) is being evaluated in two separate and complementary Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion studies. These trials are currently underway in the United States and China.
Onconova's product candidate rigosertib is being studied in an investigator-initiated study program, including in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1/2a investigator-initiated study with oral rigosertib in combination with nivolumab for patients with KRAS+ non-small cell lung cancer.
For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.
