GreenCoin AI GRC Receives Listing Approval from the LBank Crypto Exchange

Beverly Hills, California, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) is excited to announce the listing of its GRC green coin on the global crypto trading platform LBank Exchange beginning Jan. 4, 2021. LBank Exchange is one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users in more than 210 regions around the world.

GreenCoin.AI's (GRC) revolutionary blockchain-powered, "burn-to-earn" fitness-plus-finance ecosystem promises physical, mental, and financial fitness while helping to heal the environment. GreenCoin.AI (GRC) mining will not only be powered by green renewable energy, but the network will also make use of a largely untapped source of energy — human energy.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC)'s lineup of "smart" fitness equipment, being released over the course of 2022-2023, will convert energy from physical exercise into cryptocurrency gains. The lineup is expected to include a stationary bike and treadmill, a full-length mirror/display, a fitness watch, and a mobile app all tied into a green blockchain that not only tracks physical activity but also rewards workouts with GRC coin.

The AI-powered mirror's augmented reality (AR) technology will bring a remote personal trainer inside the home and let members virtually try out new clothing and accessories. The fitness watch will act as a pulse meter, movement monitor, and communication device that ties into the mobile app. And the GWallet app lets users track and manage both their physical and financial fitness.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) will connect a network of fitness-focused members, merchants, personal trainers, and content providers. Participants will be empowered to greatly improve both their physical and financial fitness by collecting GRC coins during every workout. Members can even collect GRC coins in their sleep, so to speak, by anonymously sharing their personal data with merchants.

This green coin GRC can be used to purchase fitness gear, personal training services, and motivational content.

GreenCoin.AI taps into the $4.5 trillion wellness/fitness market. The average participant in fitness activities spends over $300 a year on gym memberships, classes, and fitness gear. The burn-to-earn system is a powerful incentive that gives GreenCoin.AI (GRC) an advantage over the competition.

As a technology company, GreenCoin.AI (GRC) offers the first-to-market ecosystem to combine smart fitness equipment, AI and AR technology, and defi capabilities. Moreover, the company founders aim to utilize the highest percentage of renewable energy of any blockchain/Web3 application.

Dr. Newton Howard, Co-Founder of GreenCoin.AI (GRC), is on a mission to help individuals save money and achieve physical and mental fitness while creating a better world. "Using the commodity of human-generated energy," said Dr. Howard, "we're able to improve the fitness of our community while at the same time rewarding them with GRC coins."

Beginning Jan. 4, 2021, crypto buyers can start collecting GRC green coin by opening an account at LBank Exchange. Learn more about GreenCoin.AI (GRC) at GreenCoin.AI.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.​​

Ophelia Soumekh GreenCoin.AI ophelia@desirepr.com