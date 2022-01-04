Kymera Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2022

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the Company will present at the virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Kymera, will provide an overview of the Company's progress and anticipated milestones for 2022 and beyond.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. An archived webcast recording of the presentation will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics KYMR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded with the mission to discover, develop, and commercialize transformative therapies while leading the evolution of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera's Pegasus™ platform enables the discovery of novel small molecule degraders designed to harness the body's natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera's lead programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, each of which addresses high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. Kymera's goal is to be a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of this new class of protein degrader medicines, with a pipeline of novel degrader medicines targeting disease-causing proteins that were previously intractable.
Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a "Fierce 15" biotechnology company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston's "Best Places to Work." For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Investor Contact:
Bruce Jacobs
Chief Financial Officer
investors@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300
Chris Brinzey
Managing Director, Westwicke
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
339-970-2843
Media Contact:
Tyler Gagnon
Director, Corporate Communications
tgagnon@kymeratx.com
508-904-9446
