Lightbridge Vice President Dr. Aaron Totemeier Appointed to the Small Modular Reactors Working Group of the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Administration

RESTON, Va., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation LTBR, an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, is pleased to announce that Lightbridge Vice President of Fuel Cycle Technology and Fuel Fabrication Dr. Aaron Totemeier has been appointed to the Small Modular Reactors (SMR) Working Group of the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Administration (ITA) effective immediately. As a member of the SMR Working Group, Dr. Totemeier participates in targeted briefings on relevant U.S. and European government activities and policies and will be provided information on export opportunities for prospective SMR markets in Europe.



"I am excited to join the esteemed SMR Working Group and to support the important mission of the International Trade Administration," commented Dr. Totemeier. "Small modular reactors represent a breakthrough technology that has the potential to generate massive amounts of nuclear power, with the versatility to be scaled up or down to meet energy demands and help power areas where larger plants are not needed. As Europe faces rising energy costs, importing SMRs and advanced nuclear technologies from the United States can be an important step towards increasing Europe's energy security and diversifying its energy sources."

Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge, commented, "In early 2021, Lightbridge prioritized its fuel development program towards powering the SMRs of the future, because this is where the industry is heading. We believe that Lightbridge Fuel™ can provide SMRs all the benefits that our technology brings to large reactors, but with a more significant and meaningful economic case for deploying and scaling SMRs. This includes greater power upgrades, more efficient load following to support renewables, and added economic benefits from its safety enhancements. Therefore, we wholeheartedly support Aaron and the SMR Working Group's efforts to export this important technology throughout Europe."

The SMR Working Group will bring U.S. industry and U.S. Government together through quarterly meetings with the goal of expediting SMR deployment in European markets, positioning U.S. companies to succeed in those markets, and working with the European Commission and other European governments to expand opportunities for collaboration with the U.S. Government and U.S. industry. The SMR Working Group will provide members with sector knowledge of European markets and networking opportunities with prospective European customers, including European government officials.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge LTBR is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for Small Modular Reactors, as well as existing light-water reactors, which significantly enhances reactor safety, economics, and fuel proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy's Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel™. Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com .

