Brian Rafanello Joins Provident as SVP, Head of Treasury Management

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution announced today that Brian Rafanello has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President, Head of Treasury Management.

Mr. Rafanello is based in the Bank's Iselin, N.J. administrative headquarters and is responsible for leading the sales, service and operations for the Treasury Management department. In addition, he is responsible for creating the strategy for the sales and servicing of treasury management products to middle market, commercial real estate, public sector, and small business clients and prospects.

"I am pleased to welcome Brian to our team," said Walter Sierotko, Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer. "His expertise in treasury management sales and extensive knowledge of transaction banking products will greatly enhance our treasury management capabilities as we look to grow our portfolio and deepen existing relationships," added Mr. Sierotko.

Prior to joining Provident, Mr. Rafanello was Senior Vice President, Director of Treasury Management Sales at Santander Bank and was head of commercial card and B2B payments sales and account management across all markets (business banking, middle market and mid corporate) in North America. With more than 25 years of financial services and consulting experience and 20 years of treasury management experience, he has worked with clients in the middle market, corporate, asset-based lending, business banking, and across many verticals such as government, healthcare, transportation, and business services.

Mr. Rafanello has also held treasury management sales leadership and management roles with Citibank and Mellon Bank in New Jersey and New York, and held a retirement plan consulting position at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He was also a member of Santander's transaction banking senior leadership team.

Mr. Rafanello earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Southern Connecticut State University. He and his family are active in the community, organizing annual food, clothing and book donations, and are responsible for establishing the children's library at the Neighborhood House in Morristown.

Attachment

Lauren Stralo Provident Bank 215-825-9658 gcostello@levlane.com