Yumanity Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics YMTX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Richard Peters, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, being held virtually January 10-13, 2022.
The presentation will be available on-demand via the conference portal and through the Company's website at www.yumanity.com/events beginning at 7 a.m. EST, January 10.
About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company's most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. Yumanity's drug discovery platform enables the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming the toxicity of misfolded proteins associated with neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity's pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi-system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer's disease. For more information, please visit www.yumanity.com.
Investors:
Burns McClellan, Inc.
Lee Roth
lroth@burnsmc.com
(212) 213-0006
Media:
Burns McClellan, Inc.
Robert Flamm, Ph.D.
rflamm@burnsmc.com
(212) 213-0006
