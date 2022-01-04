Whitebox Announces $20 Million in Funding to Build Its Modern Commerce Platform

BALTIMORE, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitebox, the eCommerce marketing and fulfillment technology company, today announced it has raised an additional $20 million financing round led by Delta-v Capital. Whitebox will use the additional $20 million in funding to advance its ecommerce tech product and services. Specifically, this new funding will accelerate enhancements of Whitebox's proprietary Omnifi technology platform while scaling operations by investing in people to meet unprecedented demand. Delta-v is a growth-oriented investment firm with a long track record of identifying category leaders. Additionally, existing investors are increasing their support, among them Noro-Moseley Partners, TDF Ventures, MRE Capital, and Kilkea Charles.

"In the hyper-competitive ecommerce space, Whitebox is in a category alone," said Garrett Marsilio, Principal at Delta-v. "The team's differentiated expertise, augmented by sophisticated marketing and fulfillment technologies, provide unmatched value to brands. Whitebox is experiencing accelerating growth, and we are thrilled to support them."

Growth Plans

Whitebox plans to focus the investment on its technology and teams. Its proprietary Omnifi technology is powering greater insight across ecommerce channels to increase sales and reduce costs for customers. On the logistics front, Whitebox is building out its network capacity to deliver even greater flexibility and customization for clients with increasingly complex needs. The Baltimore-based company will also use the funds to hire more senior talent to steer the business forward. In November, the company named Kenneth Lim as Chief Revenue Officer.

"Brands today need to do well in so many areas to grow profitably in ecommerce," said Marcus Startzel, CEO of Whitebox. "Access to data allows them to learn more about their customers than in traditional retail and use those insights to make their business smarter, leaner, and more profitable in real-time. We can help brands succeed on marketplaces as well as the execution of their product fulfillment. Whitebox's team and technology are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the potential of ecommerce for brands like no other company. This additional investment not only validates the continuous momentum we've achieved but will enable us to advance our technology to leverage disparate data sets and deliver winning strategies across the marketing funnel and deep into operations."

About Delta-v Capital

Delta-v Capital is a leading provider of growth equity and liquidity solutions with approximately $1 billion in assets under management. Delta-v has a history of partnering with exceptional management teams and shareholders building market-leading technology businesses with sustainable differentiation. Delta-v targets investments between $3 and $30+ million across technology sectors, including cloud services, wellness & lifestyle tech, cybersecurity, DevOps, digital infrastructure, info services, and software-as-a-service. Delta-v has offices in Boulder, CO and Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit deltavcapital.com.

About Whitebox

Whitebox empowers brands with a modern commerce platform for ecommerce success. This first-of-its-kind platform is powered by omnichannel data, connected to every relevant marketplace and platform, and united with a trusted fulfillment network. Proprietary technology and a curious team of experts guide brands through the entire ecommerce lifecycle, with solutions that overcome the complexities of modern commerce.

Whitebox's full-service marketplace growth agency optimizes the selling and advertising of goods across all relevant channels, while its fulfillment centers operate a high-volume, low-defect network so brands can reach customers where they shop.

Powered by this access to omnichannel data from both sales and fulfillment transactions, Whitebox's powerful platform yields access to more data and unique insights to fuel brand growth. Factory floor to front door, Whitebox helps brands seize every opportunity in the value chain. Learn more at whitebox.com.

Press Contact

Hayley Bradway

VP, Marketing

443.844.0972

hbradway@whitebox.com



Related Images











Image 1: Whitebox Logo





Whitebox Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment