P3 Health Partners Expands to California, Closes Acquisition of Medcore HP and Omni IPA Medical Group, Inc.

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P3 Health Partners, Inc. (P3) PIII, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced the closing of the company's previously announced acquisition of Medcore HP, a health plan licensed under the California Knox-Keene Health Care Service Plan Act of 1975, and Omni IPA Medical Group, Inc., an independent practice association in San Joaquin County, California.
With some of the largest healthcare networks in the United States, California represents an opportunity for P3 to grow its membership and bring its expertise in improving outcomes while reducing costs to California's Central Valley and beyond. Medcore HP contracts directly with major health plans in California and its health plan license allows it to take global risk on more than 10,500 Medicare Advantage members in San Joaquin County. Omni IPA Medical Group is an independent practice association with over 400 physicians and other healthcare providers currently contracted under Medcore HP's provider network.
"Our national expansion is key to ensuring P3 continues to advance our mission of transforming healthcare through value-based care and we are thrilled to add Medcore HP and Omni IPA Medical Group to our organization," said Sherif Abdou, M.D., CEO of P3 Health Partners. "Our arrival into California, which is our fifth state of operation, marks an important milestone in the execution of our growth strategy and demonstrates our dedication to delivering improved clinical outcomes at a reduced cost with our proven, scalable model."
About P3 Health Partners
P3 PIII is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company founded and led by physicians with a shared passion for delivering value-based care. We leverage our deeply integrated and capital efficient care model, data and technology, physician leadership and community outreach tools to create enhanced patient outcomes and experiences, greater satisfaction for providers and caregivers and lower care costs. For more information, visit p3hp.org.
Contacts
Kelley Waynert, Senior Manager, Strategic Communications
P3 Health Partners
(702) 334-6745
KWaynert@p3hp.org
Investor Relations
Cody Slach, Alex Kovtun
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
PIII@gatewayir.com
Press
Jordan Schmidt
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
PIII@gatewayir.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.