Erasca to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. ERAS, a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced its participation in the 40th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., chairman, CEO, and co-founder, will present an overview of the company and pipeline at 3:45 pm Eastern Time on Monday, January 10, 2022. Dr. Lim and David M. Chacko, M.D., chief financial officer, will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.
A live audio webcast of the event will be available online at Erasca.com/events. An archived replay of the event will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.
About Erasca
At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team's capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world's leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.
Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
