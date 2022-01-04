Longeveron to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference

MIAMI, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. LGVN ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced today that Geoff Green, Chief Executive Officer of Longeveron, will present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference, and participate in a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Details of Longeveron's participation follow below:



Format: Company presentation

Date: Available for on-demand viewing starting on Monday, January 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

Format: Panel discussion: "The Emerging Cell & Gene Therapy Landscape—From Hope to Reality"

Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. ET

The pre-recorded company presentation will be available on the conference website beginning at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on January 10, 2022.

A link to the presentation will be available at the same time via the Investors & Media section of the Company website (www.longeveron.com). The panel discussion will be available to registered conference attendees.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B™ cell-based therapy product ("Lomecel-B"), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer's disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company's mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization, and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

