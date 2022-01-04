GBT to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) GBT today announced that it will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. E.T.
The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live from GBT's website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor) tablets and tablets for oral suspension, the first FDA-approved medicine that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in Phase 3 development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601 (GBT601), the company's next generation HbS polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT's drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next wave of potential treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.
Contact:
Steven Immergut (media)
650-410-3258
simmergut@gbt.com
Courtney Roberts (investors)
650-351-7881
croberts@gbt.com
