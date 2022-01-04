Kratos to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS, a leading National Security Solutions provider, today announced that its President & CEO, Eric DeMarco, and its Executive VP & CFO, Deanna Lund, will present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12th at 4:15pm Eastern.
A live webcast of Kratos' presentation will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.kratosdefense.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.
Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct
Investor Information:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com
