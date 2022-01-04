Jounce Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in January

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. JNCE, a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that company management will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences in January:
- H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference: Presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting on January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A live presentation will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
A webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting "Events and Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of Jounce's website at www.jouncetx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce's highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. JTX-8064 is currently being investigated alone and in combination with pimivalimab (formerly JTX-4014), Jounce's internal PD-1 inhibitor, in 7 different tumor types in the Phase 1/2 INNATE trial. Jounce's most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. Pimivalimab is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce's broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811), a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.
Investor and Media Contact:
Eric Laub
+1-857-259-3853
elaub@jouncetx.com
