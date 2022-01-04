Small Pharma to Attend Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in January 2022

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. DMT DMTTF (the "Company" or "Small Pharma"), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce its attendance at the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Annual Corporate Access Event, and the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference, from January 5-7, 2022, and January 10-13, 2022, respectively.
11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event (January 5-7, 2022)
Small Pharma is participating in the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event and an expert panel discussion, which will be hosted virtually. The panel discussion titled "Psychedelics: More Than Just a Trip" will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please click here to register and access the webcast.
For institutional investors wishing to schedule a meeting with the Company's management team, please contact LifeSci Advisors at Access@lifesciadvisors.com. If you would like to participate, please register to attend here.
H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference (January 10-13, 2022)
Small Pharma will also participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference, which will be held virtually. The fireside chat will be available on-demand from January 10, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET.
For institutional investors wishing to book a 1-on-1 meeting with the Company, please register directly with the organizer through H.C. Wainwright's conference portal or through your institutional sales representative.
About Small Pharma
Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialized in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT") assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.
About DMT
DMT is a naturally occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and in the brain of mammals. Scientific evidence suggests DMT offers the potential for rapid-acting and long-lasting antidepressant effects. DMT is differentiated by its short psychedelic experience (< 30mins), which allows for short treatment sessions and offers the potential for convenient supervised treatments within patient clinics. Small Pharma is advancing a pipeline of DMT-based therapies and is leading the world's first DMT clinical trial for MDD, in collaboration with Imperial College London.
For further information contact:
Small Pharma Inc.
Peter Rands
Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@smallpharma.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)2071 129118
Media Relations Contact
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: smallpharmapr@kcsa.com
Tel: +1 (949) 949-6585
Investor Relations Contacts
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors
Email: eric@lifesciadvisors.com
Tim Regan/Adam Holdsworth
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: smallpharmair@kcsa.com
Tel: +1 (347) 487-6788
Cautionary Note
Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ("MHRA") or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma's performance and operations.
The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.