Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate in January 2022 Virtual Investor Conferences

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Catalyst) CPRX, a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that Patrick J. McEnany, Catalyst's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Steven Miller, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer/COO, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
|Conference:
|Solebury Trout 1x1 Management Access Event 2022
|Format:
|One-on-one virtual meetings
|Dates:
|January 10-20, 2022
|Register:
|Solebury Trout 1x1 Management Access Event 2022 « Solebury Trout Access
|Conference:
|H.C. Wainwright Global BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference
|Format:
|On-demand recorded corporate presentation
|Dates:
|January 10-13, 2022
|Webcast:
|https://journey.ct.events/view/2cf56b15-2bbe-4efc-bca5-5215071116a8
Catalyst's pre-recorded presentation will be available on the H.C. Wainwright conference website for viewing on-demand beginning Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 AM EST and will also be available on the Investor section of the company's website promptly following the scheduled presentation time.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for other rare diseases. Catalyst's New Drug Application for FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg for the treatment of adults with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"), and FIRDAPSE is commercially available in the United States as a treatment for adults with LEMS. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2020 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.
Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Investor Contact Mary Coleman Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mcoleman@catalystpharma.com Media Contact David Schull Russo Partners (858) 717-2310 david.schull@russopartnersllc.com
