Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. GLUE, a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader medicines, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 5:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
An archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed for up to 30 days via the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor site at https://ir.monterosatx.com/.
About Monte Rosa
Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of novel molecular glue degrader medicines. These medicines are designed to employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company has developed a proprietary protein degradation platform, called QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates), that enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and molecular glue degrader, or MGD, product candidates that are designed to eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in a highly selective manner. The company's drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning-based target selection and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Michael Morabito, Solebury Trout
ir@monterosatx.com
Media
Dan Budwick, 1AB
dan@1abmedia.com
